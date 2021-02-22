Menu
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shaye Rhonda Umu Stephens

Colin James Leigh Nicholson

Tamsin Cherie Crank

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Michael John Adam

Jamie Michael Clear

Anthony Scott Patrick Mann

Murray James Gale

Rachael Mary Martindale

Robert John Norris

Wesley John Appoo

Ayden Garry Cummins

Brendon Geoffrey Gamble

Joshua Daniel Quinn

Andrew Thomas Wells

Shawn Alexander Hardie

Calvin Wayne Miller

Theresa Anne Stuhmcke

Michael Allan Hale

Jamie Lucas Bailey

Natasha Ann Mccarthy

Tamika Louise Bray

Braiddyn Robert Cleland

Nathan John Smyth

Kevin Patrick Huth

Wade Joel Sangwell

Luke Gordon Dodd

Lois Anne Semple

Brenden Warrick Wright

Matthew James Lester

Kevin Keith Stanley

Calum Jay Arthur

Katherine Ann Cahill

John Alexander Hiddins

Steven Michael Nisbet

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22

