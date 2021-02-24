FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Melissa Anne Gethings
Thomas Jake Stewart
Neil Charles Harrild
Joshua Kevin Challacombe
Luana Adele Frescon
Travis William Shanley
Daniel Lucas Baumgart
Geoffrey Wayne Cumming
Tara Jensen
Thomas James Neilson
Shaye Maree Warner
Brendan Williams Thurlby
Harrison John Blair
Kevin Darren Bock
Wesley John Appoo
Rachel Michelle Finucane
Eugenea Jan David
Jasmaine-Lee Jasper Alice Weil
Chloe Louise Collins
Stephen John Sears
Mitchell Martin Nicholls
Shannon James Robson
Rachel Joy Anstey
Tahlea Moon Fischer
Cassandra Leanne Jasmine Birmingham
Edward Thomas Keyworth
Garry Morrison
Bradley John Cook
Roopuiti Te Huia Roberts
Keegan Matheuw David Simpson Phillips
Daniel Leslay Clarke
Joshua Trevor Berrigan
Roland Muller
Ian Mervyn Mcelligott
Michelle Lee Brady
Rachael Mary Martindale
James Dawson Stewart
Nathan Michael Dawes
Gavin Russell Baldwin
Emily Jewel Slack
Justin Myk Lyddiard
Gene Ronald Barnes
Jacob Lyle Morris
James Samuel Baumgart
Stephen John Radunz
Matthew John Spry
Calum Jay Arthur
Shayne Allan Hearn
Lynette Grech
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24