Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
24th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Melissa Anne Gethings

Thomas Jake Stewart

Neil Charles Harrild

Joshua Kevin Challacombe

Luana Adele Frescon

Travis William Shanley

Daniel Lucas Baumgart

Geoffrey Wayne Cumming

Tara Jensen

Thomas James Neilson

Shaye Maree Warner

Brendan Williams Thurlby

Harrison John Blair

Kevin Darren Bock

Wesley John Appoo

Rachel Michelle Finucane

Eugenea Jan David

Jasmaine-Lee Jasper Alice Weil

Chloe Louise Collins

Stephen John Sears

Mitchell Martin Nicholls

Shannon James Robson

Rachel Joy Anstey

Tahlea Moon Fischer

Cassandra Leanne Jasmine Birmingham

Edward Thomas Keyworth

Garry Morrison

Bradley John Cook

Roopuiti Te Huia Roberts

Keegan Matheuw David Simpson Phillips

Daniel Leslay Clarke

Joshua Trevor Berrigan

Roland Muller

Ian Mervyn Mcelligott

Michelle Lee Brady

Rachael Mary Martindale

James Dawson Stewart

Nathan Michael Dawes

Gavin Russell Baldwin

Emily Jewel Slack

Justin Myk Lyddiard

Gene Ronald Barnes

Jacob Lyle Morris

James Samuel Baumgart

Stephen John Radunz

Matthew John Spry

Calum Jay Arthur

Shayne Allan Hearn

Lynette Grech

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24

