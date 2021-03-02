FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Carol Ann Clark
Cassandra Leanne Jasmine Birmingham
Angela Dawson
Peter James Leslie Malcolm
Cortney Helen Main
Brianna Leigh Johnson
Luke Linsley Thorpe
Aiden Christopher Sandow
Al Rewi Abraham
Patrick David Benjamin Hutley
Tara Jensen
Connor William Mears
Jamie-Lee Lorraine Brown
Chanclea Tracey Clements
Jackson James Thelan
Sophie Hazel Patricia Grundy
Paul Anthony Duffy
Wayne Anthony Sheehan
Graham Robert Braid
Anthony Graham Fuller
Emily Jewel Slack
Ronald Edward Macdonald
Matthew Zane Balke
Tom Ronald Thelan
James Raymond Simpson
Leon Alexander Mckay
Mason Robert Nicholls
Yendor Esterlyn Webster
Brody Douglas Samson Cassidy
Glenn Edward Cruickshank
Tye Walter Cazaly
Jake Scott Ashman
Douglas William Daffey
Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee Erbacher
Eugenea Jan David
Gypsy Rose Facer
Daniel Richard Bell
Gavin Russell Baldwin
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 2