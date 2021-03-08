Menu
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Donald Eric Hadley

Travis Glover

Daniel Tapau

Brenton Richard Tobin

John Alexander Hiddins

Scott William Trask

Anthony Scott Patrick Mann

Sheree Kay Lavell

Adam Roy Mellers

Shawn Alexander Hardie

Tamika Louise Bray

Joshua Daniel Quinn

Kurt Asi Martin

Andrew William Morrissey

Forrest Francis Bikker

Jason Neil Poultney

Kayne Robert Selfe

Tara Jensen

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer

Sharee Kay Lavall

Troy Lynden Cox

Clinton James Mackie

Jay Bedford

James Leonard Warner

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8

