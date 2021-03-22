FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kristen Marie Dinan

Dylan John Podetti

Nicole Susan Nicholson

Joshua Peter Southgate

Jamie Lucas Bailey

Joshua Jade Shield-Bonner

Scott Dillion Morrell

Lacey Anne Williams

Michael John Baillie

Krista Jayne O'Brien

Murray James Gale

Kevin George Mcconnell

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Toni-Anne Louise Gibbs

Kandice Amethyst Huntley

Peter James Leslie Malcolm

Kevin Keith Stanley

Jamie Kenneth Coward

Taruck Michel Gabriel Esparon

Nathan John Smyth

Ayden Garry Cummins

Michael Allan Hale

Timothy John Somers

James John Rougvie

Rikki Jye Kaye

Eugenea Jan David

Kye Gregory Mcconnell

Brenden Warrick Wright

Jeffery Eric Baldwin

Brice Nicholas Plane

Benjamin-Dean Ashley Lewin Simmons

Shaun William Dennison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22