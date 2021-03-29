FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kelly A Mcdougall

Shaye Rhonda Umu Stephens

David Paul Morris

Malcolm David Tschirpig

Francis Denley

James William Wright

Benjamin-Dean Ashley Lewin Simmons

John Robert Saunders

Lachlan Berriman-Murray

Michael Glen Mcmeekin

Braiddyn Robert Cleland

Sean John Hadland

Michael Alan Melville

Kevin Patrick Huth

Lois Anne Semple

Joshua Daniel Quinn

Robert John Norris

Michael Witham

Jeremay James Hooper

Tara Jensen

Daryl John Kirkham

Gavin Russell Baldwin

John Gary Datiras

Theresa Anne Stuhmcke

Eugenea Jan David

Shanae Isabella Joy Johnston

Kevin Darren Bock

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29