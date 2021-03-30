Menu
BIG LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
30th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Michael Glen Mcmeekin

Travis Beau Egan

Brianna Leigh Johnson

Rachelle Harris

Craig Adam West

Richard Alan Parkinson

Wesley John Appoo

Chloe Louise Collins

Kody John Cook

Tom Ronald Thelan

Phillip William Watt

Tyson Jordon Lynch

Al Rewi Abraham

Ashley Francis Finn

Graham Robert Braid

Edison Amory Smalley

Daniel Richard Bell

Michelle Robson

James Samuel Baumgart

Geoffrey Stephen Salway

James Raymond Simpson

Cassandra Leanne Jasmine Birmingham

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30

