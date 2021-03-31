FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cassandra Dominique Moncrieff

Daniel Robin Cooper

Abby Louise Mccracken

Colin James Leigh Nicholson

Peter Samuel Hecker

Jayson Allon Kokles

Patrice Pierre Ithurria

Jordan James Kath

Frances Strella Milezewski

Kara Leanne Searle

Stephen John Radunz

Mark Robert Goudge Boreham

Kristen Marie Dinan

Roland Muller

Nicolle Francis Butcher

Carol Elizabeth Pengelly

Roger James Whalen

Tony Gouge

Kelvin Lloyd Couper

Andrew William Morrissey

Glenn John Croft

Lina Marie Lanzetti

Ian Jeffrey William Sandow

Rowdy James Champney

Quentin Allan Rudolph

Daniel Mark Benjamen Saunders

Geoffery Paul Murgatroyd

Joshua Joel Neale

Victor Paul Gerard Piaulet

Laith Edward Spear

Stanley Karl Richards

Harri Lliam Howells

Ross Michael Powell

Brandon Joshua Goodwin

Sean Edwin Foster

Craig Stephen Ferguson

Warren John Harris

Angel Rose Swan

Ashlee John Pitt

Tyrone Justin Turnbull

Scott Walter Truss

David Leslie Kneal

Joshua James Bradley Rose

Stevie-Leigh Devine

Shannon Michael Gill

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31