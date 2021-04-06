FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Zane Balke

Toni-Anne Louise Gibbs

Natasha Louise Jewell

Rachel Brooke Villella

Luke Williams

Sophie Hazel Patricia Grundy

Joshua Kyle Graham

Benjamin-Dean Ashley Lewin Simmons

Steven Andrew Roy Briggs

Ashley Bruce Thomas Beaton

Joseph Patrick Knight

Brendan Williams Thurlby

Jacob Stanley Mitchell

Matthew Bradley James Tench

Jamie-Lee Lorraine Brown

Bobby Vincent Walsh

Lachlan Berriman-Murray

Courtney Ann Louise Hicks-Cundy

Tahlea Moon Fischer

Clinton James Mackie

Kristina Anne Spindler

Natasha Effie Blair

Jamie Lucas Bailey

Gavin Francis Phillis

Amanda Ann Pape

Rachel Michelle Finucane

Kevin Keith Stanley

Mason Robert Nicholls

Rodney Harold Irwin

Charles Henry Grattan Anderson

Glenn Edward Cruickshank

Benjamin James Irwin

Oscar Trent Davies

David Leonard Nelmes

Kandice Amethyst Huntley

Tye Walter Cazaly

Jayden Eric James Mckechnie

Wayne Anthony Sheehan

Shane Joseph Dickinson

Dorinda Louise Allsworth

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6