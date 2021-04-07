Menu
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
7th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bobby Vincent Walsh

Wesley John Appoo

Eugenea Jan David

Angela Dawson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7

 

