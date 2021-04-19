FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kevin Darren Bock

Chloe Louise Collins

Emily Jewel Slack

Lacey Anne Williams

Adam James Horne

Grahame Alfred Greentree

Breannen Lorraine Harrison

Forrest Francis Bikker

Luke Gordon Dodd

David Paul Morris

Nathan Mckenzie Watson

Michael Witham

Lois Anne Semple

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Craig Adam West

Raymond Carter

Jason Neil Poultney

Jacob William Roberts

Nichole Field

Scott Dillion Morrell

Calum Jay Arthur

David Lester Gorton

Kevin Patrick Huth

Justin Lee Mccutcheon

Timothy John Somers

Carolyn Joy Dale

James Leonard Warner

Andrew Thomas Wells

Peter Samuel Hecker

Tara Jensen

Brenden Warrick Wright

