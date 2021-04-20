FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Hayley Maree Bridgett

Dylan John Podetti

Leigh Harley Robertson

Craig Adam West

Joshua Kyle Graham

Lachlan Berriman-Murray

Kevin George Mcconnell

Michael John Baillie

Renee Henricks

Tyrone Jay Irwin

Charles Henry Grattan Anderson

Anthony Leigh Williams

Jason Charles Freak

Anthony Raymond Hemming

David James Brackin

Sheree Kay Lavell

Luana Adele Frescon

Sarah Louise Trezise

Renee Geelan

Cameron Glenn Churchill

Edward Thomas Keyworth

Amanda Ann Pape

John Alexander Hiddins

Shaun William Dennison

Damian Joel Buckley

Hayden Lee Henderson

Albert Edwin Pink

Jesse John James

Aidan John Spry Shearman

Michael John Adam

Adam Jeffrey Brown

Jayden Eric James Mckechnie

Rachel Michelle Finucane

Mitchell Martin Nicholls

Ben William Piggott

Michael Allan Hale

Joseph Robert William Ward

Brendan Williams Thurlby

Thomas Jake Stewart

Joshua Clayton Wimbus

Anthony Graham Fuller

Corey Dennis John Andersen

Kain William Hugh Evans

Sharee Kay Lavall

Gavin Desmond Jaenke

Brody David Marston

Jackson James Thelan

Al Rewi Abraham

Britney Ann Goodwin

Jessica-Ann Watt

Ronald Clive Morley

Sidney James Marstella

Taruck Michel Gabriel Esparon

Jamie Patrick William Doherty

Hollie Kathrina Sears

Leam-Joseph Flegler

Kye Gregory Mcconnell

Carol Fredric

Anthony Parkinson

Timothy Clinton Edwards

Ryan Derek Pearson

Harley James O'Day

Darryl Brian Read

Kathrina Mary Bills

Anthony William Higgins

Rachel Brooke Villella

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20