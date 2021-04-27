FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Neil Charles Harrild

Andrew John Stone

Joshua Mark Bullock

Geoffrey Wayne Cumming

Dean Bruce Schiffmann

Tara Jensen

Ian Mervyn Mcelligott

Douglas William Daffey

Anthony George Cougle

Joshua Kevin Challacombe

Daryl David Hall

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer

Jackson James Thelan

Karissa Nicole Johnson

Ivan Scott Ebert

Kevin Keith Stanley

Darren Lloyd Anderson

Simon Neil Hearn

Gregory Thomas Barrass

Jayden Eric James Mckechnie

Daniel Richard Bell

Warren Donald Stockham

Aidan John Spry Shearman

Jorden Sydney Tyssen

Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee Erbacher

Lacey Anne Williams

Eric James Jordan

Brianna Rose Kneal

Nathan Isaac Mcpherson

Brenden Warrick Wright

Micaela Isabel Casey

Connor William Mears

Travis Stuart Sommers

Dally Michael Law

Nathan John Smyth

Benjamin-Dean Ashley Lewin Simmons

Darren James Lodge

Simone Alicia Dowling

Jason Neil Poultney

Nathan Philip Brownsell

Charles Michael Shipton

Matthew John Nowitzke

