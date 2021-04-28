Menu
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andrew William Morrissey

Mark Robert Goudge Boreham

Brenden Christopher Russell

Laith Edward Spear

Anthony John Hale

Lina Marie Lanzetti

Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean

Jai Dylan Andrew Turner

James John Weston

Christopher Terrence Ellwanger

Glenys Irvine

Trent William Skillington

Sarah Michelle Layton-Stengert

Hayden Garrett Sprake

Jacob Wade Garner

Stewart Andrew Casey

Stevie-Leigh Devine

Nathan Ronald Keen

Selene Paterson

Patrice Pierre Ithurria

Dennis Warren Bartlett

Shane Peter Robertson

Damien Ahmed Hussain

Kara Leanne Searle

Phillip Edward Porter

Paige Louise Francis

Sean Edwin Foster

Brodie Lee Hutchison

Shaun Robert Foster

Rochelle Jane Hunter

Jamie Duncan Abbotts

Barry Irvine

Gregory William Smith

Kevin Michael Paul Waldock

Kristen Marie Dinan

Douglas William Daffey

Ian Jeffrey William Sandow

Jason David Montell

Michael John Charles Payne

Kelly Marie Grono

Scott David Gray

Scott Walter Truss

Abby Louise Mccracken

Scott Darren Jones

Garry William Laurie

Kaden John Bryant

Geoffery Paul Murgatroyd

Jon Paul Eckart

Joshua James Bradley Rose

Matthew Jack Lee

Barton Stephen Harbridge

Michelle Scott

Corey Larance Daniels

Stephen Craig Ashby

Frances Strella Milezewski

Ivan Scott Ebert

