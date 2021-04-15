Menu
FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today
Crime

by Staff writers
15th Apr 2021 7:42 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Skye-Ellen Jean Diprose

Shannon Joseph Trapp

Katrina Leigh Belshaw

Brendan Thomas Didio

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 15

 

