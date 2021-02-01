Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Hayley Tewaiho Blowes
Kris Andrew Johnstone
Nikola Emma Jackson
Lauren Elizabeth Jeffrey
Victor Charles Montgomery
Claire Justina Smithers
Tyrone Marcus Gordon Hutchison
Darren John Lowmow
Jayden Andrew Deering
Jason Michael Green
Adam Richard Chiron
Jake Matthew Wilkie
Anna Katrina Goddard
Caralee Michelle Murray
Emma Frances Davidson
Todd Scott Whatley
Samuel William Fairhall
Kyle Antony Eichmann
Gary Kennedy
Nathen Leslie Saunders
Amy Rose Kemp
Brandon Jacques Planche
Corey Robert Edward Mead
Tania Gayle Pope
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 1