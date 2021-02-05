Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Michelle Meree Morrison

Bevan Allan Steinhardt

Brendan Peter Edwards

Peter John Bulmer

Ashley Michael Purcell

Chester Junior Ivy

Sharmaine Louise Gilbert

Susan Elizabeth Goodsell

Gavin Herbert Maunder

Jessica Singleton

Margaret Verona Dunning

Garth Lindsey Hutton Nantes

Gavin John Corley

Gary Frank Erickson

Luke Thomas Couchy

Paul Christopher Coates

Michael John Davis

Kieran James Shallcross

Dillion Joshua Wood

Breeanna Maree Hannah-Ros Diefenbach

Graeme Leigh Beagley

Louise Jean Lowien

Sean Clem Malone

Robert John Nicolle

Timothy Aaron Dunn

Nicholas Neil Pratten

Keran Douglas Sandy

David Paul Simpson

Daniel Pilkington

Sean Anthony Purcell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

More Stories

toogoolawah

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

        Premium Content TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

        News Meet some of the people facing difficulties finding a home who have set up shelter near the neighbourhood centre

        SEE THE LIST: Hervey Bay commercial property for sale

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: Hervey Bay commercial property for sale

        Property Whether you’re looking to start a cafe, corner store, or wanting to expand your...

        Neighbourhood CCTV dispute caught on camera

        Premium Content Neighbourhood CCTV dispute caught on camera

        News The court heard the offenders destroyed the victim’s equipment with a golf club and...