Everyone gets to scoot along to the show

IT'S SHOW TIME: Hervey Bay sisters Rae Thomas (left) and Fay Phillips had their first trip to the show in more than 20 years thanks to the mobility scooter transport service.

FRIDAY may have been People's Day at the Fraser Coast Show, but it was Thursday that will stand out in the minds of Hervey Bay sisters Rae Thomas and Fay Phillips.

The sisters got to enjoy their first trip to the show in more than 20 years, thanks to the initiative and hard work of Hervey Bay's "character man” Ian Dinte.

Mr Dinte, with the help of other volunteers and sponsorship of several local businesses, organised free transport to the show for people who use mobility scooters, taking the scooters along as well.

He said only a small group, two from Maryborough and five from Hervey Bay, had taken up the offer, however it had meant a lot to those people who did, with one lady thanking him "all day”.

For those reliant on a mobility scooter as their everyday transport, a trip to the show is logistically impossible for many, which is why Mr Dinte stepped in to make sure those who wanted the experience could have it.

He wants to run the service again next year and has some ideas about how to make it work better.

"It was a lot of work to actually get it happening,” he said.

"I had to get volunteers; I had to get vehicles.

"The thoughts we had, if they want it again next year, get on to a mobility scooter company to supply about 30 scooters on a semi trailer, park it outside the gate and when they get here they could use the scooter for the day.”

He is also looking at a pick-up service for next year, rather than people having to meet at a central point.