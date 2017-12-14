Everyone is a winner at local ambulance wheel

Hervey Bay LAC Christmas Goods Wheel volunteers Merryn Napier, Adrian Doyle, Robin Fairleigh, Barb Lewys-Davies and Jo-Anne Farrell show just a few of the goods that can be won this year.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

RUNNING the Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel every Christmas is a win for both the community and those who take home one of the 950 prizes on offer, says wheel co-ordinator Jo-Anne Farrell.

For more than 65 years, thousands of locals and visitors have tried their luck on the spinning wheel on the Scarness Foreshore, with proceeds from every 50cent ticket sold going towards buying life-saving equipment for the Hervey Bay Ambulance station.

Ms Farrell, who has volunteered at the wheel for more than 20 years, said funds raised from previous years had seen the service provided with a defibrillator, training manikins, computer Toughbooks and 55 Leatherman multi-purpose tools.

Most recently, a $15,000 Hover Matt and Hover Jack was bought to help paramedics and ambulance staff safely lift and move bariatric patients.

"It is important for the LAC to hold the Ambulance Goods Wheel each Christmas because it raises money for our local Ambulance Service to help purchase those special patient care equipment items that the government doesn't provide for them," Ms Farrell said.

"The Hover Matt has been used several times a week so it was well worth it and has made their jobs much easier.

"Any of the equipment purchased is helping to save lives in the community."

Known as the queen of catalogues to her fellow volunteers, Ms Farrell is the main "prize buyer" and spends most of the year searching for special items.

"It takes about nine months going through the weekly catalogues of specials to purchase 950 prizes annually," Ms Farrell said.

"Whenever I am out anywhere, I find myself looking for items that are just a bit different that can be used as a prize for the Goods Wheel.

"What I love the most about volunteering is finding great prizes and seeing the excitement on the children's faces when they win a prize, which they know they can choose for themselves."

Ms Farrell expects to see about 200 people per night at the wheel, which will start spinning this Saturday and will run nightly from 7pm until January 6, except for Christmas Day.

She said many members of the community also volunteered during this time.

"I also love working with a great bunch of like minded people, on the LAC and from the different service clubs and groups who come each year to volunteer their time to raise funds for this vital service, knowing that the money will stay in Hervey Bay and is being used to improve patient care in our local community."

Santa will also arrive on Christmas Eve with some sweet treats for the children.

Winning ticket holders will get to choose their own prize, including toys, electrical goods, fishing, camping, gardening, kitchen and home wares, manchester, pool and auto items, scooters, eskies, bodyboards and more.

Losing tickets will go into the draw for the major prize of a hooded gas barbecue, which will be drawn on the last night.