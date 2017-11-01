Everyone loves a good bargain, what's your best buy?

I'd love to find out the latest bargain you've scored on the Fraser Coast, whatever it is.

I'd love to find out the latest bargain you've scored on the Fraser Coast, whatever it is. Iryna Kurhan

EVERYONE loves a good bargain!

Whether it's a two for one deal at the supermarket, a heavily reduced electrical device at Kmart or a discount at the fuel bowser.

Whatever it is, if there's a discount we're happy.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could share our latest bargain buys on the Fraser Coast with each other.

Big or small, lets share the discount love.

One of my latest bargains was $4 picnic ice-creams at Coles.

It works out to be less than a $1 an ice-cream.

What a bargain!

I'd love to find out the latest bargain you've scored on the Fraser Coast, whatever it is.

Maybe you've grabbed a bargain Christmas present?

Join the discussion below or email your bargain buys with details of price, where you got it and possibly a photo if you have one to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au so i can share them with everyone.