Everyone welcome to attend a free lunch this Christmas

JOIN THE FUN: Picnic in the Garden organiser Janet Newman is in full swing preparing for this year's event. Valerie Horton

IF YOU don't have plans or family to celebrate with this Christmas, you're invited to attend Picnic in the Gardens at the Urangan Community Centre.

Established in 2008, and attended by hundreds of locals each year, Picnic in the Gardens provides lunch and a small gift free of charge.

Event organiser Janet Newman is in full swing preparing for this year's lunch, which she said is open to anyone who might otherwise spend the day alone.

"We welcome anybody, because what we find is a lot of people, mums and dads in particular, they've got families but they're grown up and have gone their own way," she said.

"We have elderly couples, single mum families and single dad families. It's about people not spending Christmas day on their own."

Mrs Newman said there's never a shortage of food because she caters for up to 350 people, but runs out of seating every year.

"We always run out of chairs, so if people can bring along a chair or rug, something to sit on," she said.

Hervey Bay RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey said they are proud to assist an event that supports locals by funding the day.

"We like to support local events as much as possible, and we see this as a great event that takes place every year to support people who might not have any friends or family to spend Christmas day with," Sarah said.

"We have a been a sponsor of the event for over four years, with this year's event receiving $3000 to take place."

For more information about celebrating this Christmas at Picnic in the Gardens, phone 41974389.