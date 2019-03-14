Everything falls into line for Alloway FC

HAVING A BALL: Alloway's Mitchell Zunker plays in the Three Cities League the last time the club entered the competition in 2015. The side is back in Wide Bay in 2019.

HAVING A BALL: Alloway's Mitchell Zunker plays in the Three Cities League the last time the club entered the competition in 2015. The side is back in Wide Bay in 2019. Paul Donaldson BUN250715FOOT5

FOOTBALL: Alloway Football Club is proof that if you have a plan and execute it, you can do almost anything.

The club is returning to Wide Bay competition for the first time since 2015 after confirming their entry into Wide Bay League 2.

Alloway is one of 12 clubs confirmed for the competition and will join Diggers as a new entry alongside other clubs from Bundaberg including Bargara (below), The Waves, Bingera and United Park Eagles.

The six Bundaberg clubs will face teams from the Fraser Coast including the KSS Jets, Sunbury, Granville, Tinana, Doon Villa and United Warriors.

"When we pulled out of Wide Bay in 2016 our main focus was to develop players we had in the local Division 2 men's competition and then progress into the Wide Bay League,” Alloway president Craig Brown said.

"Our oldest team (in juniors) at the time was under-12 so we wanted to bring them through to under-15 and under-16 to compliment those other players.”

The plan worked with the club now having enough juniors to play seniors to play with the current players in seniors.

Brown said those senior players, who are 27 and 28, are getting to their best football with their juniors ready to play.

For the president it is a special feeling after being involved with the juniors since they played in under-6.

"Everything has come to fruition,” he said.

"What we put in place, we've actually been able to deliver on it.

"We're chomping at the bit to play.”

Alloway said if everything goes to plan this year the club will play in the Wide Bay Premier League next season.

The draw for the WBL2 season is expected in the next few days.