‘Everything is a lesson’: Bay man’s powerful new book

Hervey Bay man Scott Healy with his book, Perceptions and Perspectives, sharing his battle with mental illness.

Hervey Bay man Scott Healy with his book, Perceptions and Perspectives, sharing his battle with mental illness.

SCOTT Healy says if can help one person feel better, his job is done.

The Hervey Bay man wants people struggling with mental illness, depression or troubling thoughts to know one simple thing - they're not alone.

To that end, Mr Healy has published a book sharing the lessons he has learnt through his own mental health battle.

The book - Perceptions and Perspectives - is less of an autobiography and more like a journal, Mr Healy said.

Rather than telling his story, it offers glimpses of the "experiences and observations I've picked up along the way," he said.

"Everything I've done in my life has led me here. Everything is a lesson or part of the journey," Mr Healy said.

He said the book started as a series of notes written in his phone.

"They were just cathartic writings for myself," he said.

"They were just there for me to look back on."

Mr Healy is open about his suicidal thoughts and use of antidepressants.

He said learning to be kind to oneself, and to others, is a crucial step forward for anyone struggling with mental illness.

Medication helped make that possible for him, he said.

"When you go through 20 years of depression and wanting to kill yourself every day, then you don't want to anymore, you find it so much easier to be kinder to yourself," Mr Healy said.

He hopes his book will offer lessons about the importance of taking personal responsibility - which can include reaching out for help.

"When things are out of your control and you need help, that's not letting go of your personal responsibility, that's reaching out and asking for help," he said.

The book also deals with feelings of being judged by others.

"Our peers are not our judges," he said.

"You can't judge people because you don't know what they've been through.

"Most people who judge you don't think about you five minutes later. Why should I let other people's opinion ruin my day?"

Mr Healy's says his book differs from other books on mental health as it steers clear of "self help".

"People don't want to read 300 to 400 pages telling them to be positive," he said.

"They want to hear real experiences.

"If they can relate to some of that, it might just help them.

If someone reads my book and it inspires them to move forward, it's better than nothing at all.

"I am here to let people know I understand how they feel.

"My book won't solve everything, it just eases people's minds to think 'I'm not alone in this'."

To buy a discount-priced digital copy of Mr Healy's book, head to scottjhealy.com.

The digital copy is also available at Booktopia, Barnes and Noble and ebooks.com.

If this story has raised issues for you, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.