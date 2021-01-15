Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Gel blaster legislation
News

Everything you need to know about new gel blaster laws

Lacee Froeschl
15th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wide Bay gel blaster retailers and field operators have welcomed the new laws around the toys that take effect from February 1.

In 17 days, it will be an offence for people to openly carry gel blasters, which could be confused with a weapon or firearm, and they must be stored in a safe lockable place.

M4A1 Gel Blaster Hervey Bay manager Rikki-Lee Denyer said they were “all for harsher penalties for those that do the wrong thing”.

“We always have been, because for the people that shop with us, even our staff, this is a sport and a hobby not just a job,” she said.

“All it takes is one person to do the wrong thing and it ruins it for the rest of us.”

Used for recreational purposes for the sport of gel balling, the toys are also collected as replica weapons.

Queensland Police service acting assistant commissioner Brian Connors said since 2018, more than 100 people had been charged with misusing a gel blaster, which could attract a jail term of more than two years.

The Hervey Bay retail store which opened in September 2019 has refused customers buying a gel blaster only a handful of times.

“Whenever we sell to a customer, whether it’s their first blaster or their tenth blaster, we go through the Stop and Think campaign with them,” she said.

“We talk about what they’re looking for, and what they want to do with it, and if we believe they’re going to use it in an unreasonable manner, then we refuse the sale.”

Susan River Gel Ball owner Bob Davis, who sees about 100 gel ball players every Sunday, said education was key.

“Around here we have a gel ball charter, and that is: respect, safety and honesty,” he said.

“And if people aren’t prepared to abide by that then they aren’t welcome.

“I don’t want to see the good people punished by too many strict laws because of idiots.”

The legislation details:

– Replica firearms, such as gel blasters, will not be classified as a firearm or category of weapon.

– Replica firearms do not require a licence or need to be registered with Weapons Licensing.

– When not in use, gel blasters must be stored securely, for example, in a locked cupboard or a bag, but not necessarily in a gun safe.

– When being transported, a gel blaster must be out of sight, for example, in the boot of a car or in a bag that does not silhouette a firearm.

– Anyone owning a gel blaster must have a reasonable excuse for having one, for example, being a collector of replica weapons, or a member of a club that uses them recreationally.

With the support of the industry, the Stop and Think awareness campaign was started in 2019, which Commissioner Connors said would continue to promote the safe use of gel blasters as a popular past time, support small businesses that sell equipment and supplies, and ensure community safety.

“The public’s safety is of the utmost importance,” he said.

“We don’t want (gel blasters) used to threaten people or commit crimes.”

gel blaster guns gel blaster regulation queensland police services susan river gel ball
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE PICS: Truck driver recounts night he woke to flames

        Premium Content SEE THE PICS: Truck driver recounts night he woke to flames

        News “It was only metres from the house, we were worried, we could have lost everything,”

        DON’T MISS OUT: What’s on around the Coast this weekend

        Premium Content DON’T MISS OUT: What’s on around the Coast this weekend

        News There’s plenty to see and do around the region

        Meet some of the Bay’s newest health recruits

        Premium Content Meet some of the Bay’s newest health recruits

        Life A pharmacist turned doctor studied nearly nine years to get to where he is today...

        New outpatient facility opens at Hervey Bay Hospital

        Premium Content New outpatient facility opens at Hervey Bay Hospital

        News It will improve the waiting room experience for women and children and relieve...