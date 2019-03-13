Everything you need to know about our blue solider crabs

THIS week Toni Cross from the UK sent a photo to us of some crabs she took on the beach at Urangan.

So, we sent it off to the Queensland Museum for confirmation of exact species.

Honorary Queensland Museum scientist and crab expert Peter Davie (now retired), confirmed the photo is of common eastern Australian soldier crabs (Mictyris longicarpus).

They are indigenous to eastern Australia, and their conservation status is not listed.

In eastern Australia the soldier crabs are an important source of food for internationally-protected migratory shore birds (Zharikov & Skilleter, 2004).

The Classification is Species longicarpus, Genus Mictyris, Family Mictyridae, Suborder Pleocyemata, Infraorder Brachyura, Order Decapoda, Superorder Eucarida, Subphylum Crustacea, Phylum Arthopoda and Kingdom Animalia.

They are globular in body shape with the adults having a sky-blue colour carapace which is 15-25 mm across, light grey to cream coloured sides and short stalked eyes.

The claws, including the four pairs of walking legs, are all slender and finely roughened, with pointed tips.

The claws and legs are a light grey to cream colour with maroon 'knee' joints.

The spontaneous arrival of thousands of soldier crabs is triggered by the falling tide where they emerge to feed on minute particles left by the dropping tide. If disturbed they tend to burrow in a corkscrew-like fashion into intertidal muddy sandflats.

They tend to feed on the top few centimetres of the intertidal sediment surface for a variable period, from one hour to two and a half hours (Cameron, 1966).

The exploration of gut contents of these tiny little crabs found that the source of nutrients were organisms such as gastropod eggs nematodes, as well as various small phytoplankton such as diatoms. (Cameron, 1966).

They form characteristic little "armies" swarming around the sandy flats which look like little blue moving rugs.

Males will embark on threat displays, the males extend their raised legs and chelipeds as far as possible in a horizontal position, to make themselves look as large as possible.

They will also vibrate their stretched-out walking legs.

The males never touch and eventually the loser will back down first.

They are of high ecological importance, the mixing of sediments through feeding and burrowing solider crab behaviour has been found to affect the geochemistry and ecology of its environment.

This is called bioturbation.

These little blue soldier crabs are highly important ecologically for maintaining a fully-functioning muddy sand flat environment as they play an important role in the food web of intertidal systems.