AUSSIE legend John Farnham is just days away from his performance at one of the Fraser Coast's most anticipated music events.

Farnham, joined by Abbey Stone, The Black Sorrows and Jon Stevens, will headline this Saturday's By the C concert at Seafront Oval.

Marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the event works perfectly from a calendar perspective.

"By taking potentially thousands of people into the region, with everyone staying and spending money locally, this is a significant boost in a difficult month for tourism," Mr Nardi said.

"These kinds of events are what bring people in from surrounding suburbs and encourage them to stay longer."

Everything you need to know about the By the C concert, from parking to the kinds of food available, is below.

Tickets are still available.

Car Parking

Parking not available at concert.

Residents are encouraged to catch the shuttle bus running to the venue from Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Event Schedule

3pm: Gates open

3.20pm: Abbey Stone

4pm: Ross Wilson

5.10pm: The Black Sorrows

6.30pm: Jon Stevens

8pm: John Farnham

John Farnham will headline the festival.

What to bring

Tickets

Cash

ID - acceptable ID includes current valid Australian driver's license with a photo, current passport, Government-issued proof of age card, international driver's license with photo

Empty water bottle (not glass, metal or aluminium) to fill up at drinking water stations

Picnic blanket or low-to-the-ground fold up beach chair - please note if you use a picnic blanket you may be asked to move when people stand up and dance in front of you

Sun protection, sunglasses, hat, sunscreen

If you are bringing a baby, a small pram or pusher is permitted. Larger prams are not.

Something warm for the evening weather as it can get chilly.

Raincoat or ponchos for wet weather. No umbrellas.

Phones permitted

What not to bring

Alcohol

Any illegal substances including drugs

Aerosol cans

Animals (except guide dogs)

Balls, sporting equipment, bicycles, hover-boards, roller blades, skateboards, skates or scooters

Club patches or jackets

Disposable barbecues

Eskies, cooler bags or chilly bins

Fireworks, flares or sparklers

Flags or banners

Food - we have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. If you are bringing a child under 2 years of age, baby food or baby formula is permitted.

Glass

High backed chairs - is a chair that is the same height as a typical dining room, desk or camping chair. People with mobility issues may bring a higher chair however please note that you may be positioned at the side or toward the rear of the venue so as not to obstruct the viewing of patrons seated behind you

Inflatables including furniture and beach balls

Large prams - a small pram or pusher is ok

Laser pointers - pens or lights

Loud hailers, public address systems

Metal cutlery, scissors or knives of any sort

Picnic baskets



Selfie sticks

Soft drinks, cans, bottles or any other non-alcoholic beverages

Sound systems

Studded/spiked items such as belts, wristbands or large chains

Umbrellas, marquees or shade tents

Water pistols

Weapons of any kind including potential missiles

Whistles, horns, musical instruments

Any other objects considered by the promoter and the venue to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance that could be used to distract, obstruct or interfere with any performer

Available stalls

Wandering Piccolo Bar

Street food (noodles, stir fry, etc)

Curry Talk offering finger food (vegetable samosas, curries, all main meals gluten free)

Mini dutch pancakes

Eat at Dan and Steph's

Bay Fusion food designs

Mameno Gourmet Ice Creams

Fraser Coast Woodfired Pizza Ovens

Yoghurt Van

Mongrel Hot Dogs

Caffeine Fix with hot chocolates, chai and hot coffee

Licensed bars available selling light beers, wine, soft drink and mixes

Bus routes

Two Maryborough buses will depart from McDowell Car Park on the corner of Kent and Lennox Sts at 2pm and 3.30pm and return after the concert.

The final bus for Maryborough will leave Hervey Bay at 11pm.

Shuttle buses in Hervey Bay will run on a continuous loop from 2pm until 7pm, then less frequently between 7pm and 9pm.

Once the concert finishes buses will run from 9.45pm until 11pm.

RUNNING LOOP: The bus route map for the upcoming By The C concert in February. Contributed

Ticket costs

General admission - Junior (2-17 years) $55.90, Adult $111.93

Premium general admission (reserved area close to stage) - $151

Tickets still available and will be sold at the gate.

Smoking

A designated smoking area will be provided. No smoking anywhere else.

Cameras/recording devices

Small still cameras permitted.

Recording of performances using audio, visual or professional grade equipment is not permitted.

Cameras with detachable lens will not be permitted.