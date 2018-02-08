AUSSIE legend John Farnham is just days away from his performance at one of the Fraser Coast's most anticipated music events.
Farnham, joined by Abbey Stone, The Black Sorrows and Jon Stevens, will headline this Saturday's By the C concert at Seafront Oval.
Marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the event works perfectly from a calendar perspective.
"By taking potentially thousands of people into the region, with everyone staying and spending money locally, this is a significant boost in a difficult month for tourism," Mr Nardi said.
"These kinds of events are what bring people in from surrounding suburbs and encourage them to stay longer."
Everything you need to know about the By the C concert, from parking to the kinds of food available, is below.
Tickets are still available.
Car Parking
Parking not available at concert.
Residents are encouraged to catch the shuttle bus running to the venue from Hervey Bay and Maryborough.
Event Schedule
- 3pm: Gates open
- 3.20pm: Abbey Stone
- 4pm: Ross Wilson
- 5.10pm: The Black Sorrows
- 6.30pm: Jon Stevens
- 8pm: John Farnham
What to bring
- Tickets
- Cash
- ID - acceptable ID includes current valid Australian driver's license with a photo, current passport, Government-issued proof of age card, international driver's license with photo
- Empty water bottle (not glass, metal or aluminium) to fill up at drinking water stations
- Picnic blanket or low-to-the-ground fold up beach chair - please note if you use a picnic blanket you may be asked to move when people stand up and dance in front of you
- Sun protection, sunglasses, hat, sunscreen
- If you are bringing a baby, a small pram or pusher is permitted. Larger prams are not.
- Something warm for the evening weather as it can get chilly.
- Raincoat or ponchos for wet weather. No umbrellas.
- Phones permitted
What not to bring
- Alcohol
- Any illegal substances including drugs
- Aerosol cans
- Animals (except guide dogs)
- Balls, sporting equipment, bicycles, hover-boards, roller blades, skateboards, skates or scooters
- Club patches or jackets
- Disposable barbecues
- Eskies, cooler bags or chilly bins
- Fireworks, flares or sparklers
- Flags or banners
- Food - we have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. If you are bringing a child under 2 years of age, baby food or baby formula is permitted.
- Glass
- High backed chairs - is a chair that is the same height as a typical dining room, desk or camping chair. People with mobility issues may bring a higher chair however please note that you may be positioned at the side or toward the rear of the venue so as not to obstruct the viewing of patrons seated behind you
- Inflatables including furniture and beach balls
- Large prams - a small pram or pusher is ok
- Laser pointers - pens or lights
- Loud hailers, public address systems
- Metal cutlery, scissors or knives of any sort
- Picnic baskets
- Selfie sticks
- Soft drinks, cans, bottles or any other non-alcoholic beverages
- Sound systems
- Studded/spiked items such as belts, wristbands or large chains
- Umbrellas, marquees or shade tents
- Water pistols
- Weapons of any kind including potential missiles
- Whistles, horns, musical instruments
- Any other objects considered by the promoter and the venue to be dangerous or capable of causing a public nuisance that could be used to distract, obstruct or interfere with any performer
Available stalls
- Wandering Piccolo Bar
- Street food (noodles, stir fry, etc)
- Curry Talk offering finger food (vegetable samosas, curries, all main meals gluten free)
- Mini dutch pancakes
- Eat at Dan and Steph's
- Bay Fusion food designs
- Mameno Gourmet Ice Creams
- Fraser Coast Woodfired Pizza Ovens
- Yoghurt Van
- Mongrel Hot Dogs
- Caffeine Fix with hot chocolates, chai and hot coffee
- Licensed bars available selling light beers, wine, soft drink and mixes
Bus routes
Two Maryborough buses will depart from McDowell Car Park on the corner of Kent and Lennox Sts at 2pm and 3.30pm and return after the concert.
The final bus for Maryborough will leave Hervey Bay at 11pm.
Shuttle buses in Hervey Bay will run on a continuous loop from 2pm until 7pm, then less frequently between 7pm and 9pm.
Once the concert finishes buses will run from 9.45pm until 11pm.
Ticket costs
- General admission - Junior (2-17 years) $55.90, Adult $111.93
- Premium general admission (reserved area close to stage) - $151
- Tickets still available and will be sold at the gate.
Smoking
A designated smoking area will be provided. No smoking anywhere else.
Cameras/recording devices
Small still cameras permitted.
Recording of performances using audio, visual or professional grade equipment is not permitted.
Cameras with detachable lens will not be permitted.