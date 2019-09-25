Everything you need to know for Riverfire

Fireworks at SUNSUPER Riverfire 2019 will celebrate the end of three wonderful weeks of the Brisbane Festival. (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

Brisbane Festival's finale goes out with a bang on Saturday with the 21st Sunsuper RiverFire.

It's Queensland's biggest fireworks of the year and one of the busiest trading nights for restaurants, bars and hotels around the Brisbane River.

And despite calls for the fireworks to be axed and the funds given to drought-affected families instead, there was never a chance it would be axed.

Brisbane Festival artistic director David Berthold said many businesses around the city needed the fireworks to survive.

"From butchers to bars, clubs and restaurants, this is their biggest night of the year and their livelihood depends on it," he said.

And it's not too late to get a spot at many of the city's top viewing spots with many still advertising places for last-minute bookings.

Mr Berthold said this year fireworks would be attached to jet skis, two tugboats would perform a "tugboat ballet", there would be the super hornet and Globemaster flyover and the soundtrack was a collection of hits from 1989 - a nod to the 30th anniversary of Brisbane Riverstage.

There is one small change this year, the Story Bridge fireworks display has been narrowed by 20 meters in accordance with clearance zones to ensure the correct distance between the hospitality venues at Howard Smith Wharves and fireworks.

And firework fans will be able to donate to the GIVIT Queensland Bushfire Appeal with donation points set-up along the Brisbane River at Treasury Brisbane Arcadia, the South Bank Cultural Forecourt, riverstage and at Kangaroo Point cliffs

WHEN IS SUNSUPER RIVERFIRE 2019?

Saturday 21st September 2019. Festivities will kick off from 4pm.

FIREWORKS TIMES

Queensland's largest firework display will begin at 7pm.

Check out the ADF flyover this Saturday at Sunsuper Riverfire. Picture: Alexandra McMahon

ADF REHEARSALS

Thursday C 17A Globemaster 1pm

Friday FA-18 super hornet 1pm

SATURDAY SCHEDULE: WHAT'S ON

The Navy Band Queensland, will entertain audiences at Suncorp Piazza with Swing and Top 40 hits while Royal Queensland Regiment troops and a vehicle will showcase infantry capabilities with an impressive dismounted display.

3.30pm. Two tug boats from Svitzer will perform a romantic "tug boat ballet", a synchronised display on the South Brisbane Reach.

The Australian Defence Force aircraft display will include a C 17A Globemaster fly-past at 4:20pm and a FA-18 super hornet display at 5:30pm, subject to operational requirements and weather conditions.

Fireworks at 7pm, The soundtrack will be broadcast live on Triple M or you can watch live on Channel 9.

BEST VANTAGE POINTS FOR FIREWORKS

Victoria Bridge

South Bank Parklands

Kangaroo Point Cliffs (River Terrace and the Reserve below the Cliffs)

Captain Burke Park

Wilson's Outlook

City Riverwalk (between City Botanic Gardens and Boundary Street including Eagle Street Pier and Riverside Centre)

City Botanic Gardens

Mount Coot-tha Lookout

OTHER GREAT SPOTS

Collins Road, Ferny Hills

Corner of Dornoch Terrace and Hampstead Road, Highgate Hill Park

Stuartholme Road, Bardon

Camelia Avenue, Everton Hills

Bartley's Lookout, Ascot

Forbes Street, Hawthorne

Camp Hill Bowls Club on Ferguson Road

Trammies Corner, Paddington

Rode Road, Wavell Heights

Plucks Road, Arana Hills

Caratel Street, Stafford Heights

HOW TO GET TO RIVERFIRE

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Travel on is free after the event between 7.30pm and 9.30pm from bus stations at Woolloongabba, Mater Hill, South Bank, Cultural Centre, Queen Street, King George Square and Roma Street and from train stations at South Bank, South Brisbane, Central and Roma Street.

There is no free travel to the event, or for ferries at any time.

FULL LIST OF BRIDGE AND ROAD CLOSURES

ROAD CLOSURES IN THE LEAD-UP

Thursday

Two citybound lanes of the Story Bridge will be closed from 11pm to 5am Friday, September 27.

Friday

Ernest St from Grey St to Little Stanley St; and Little Stanley St from the South Bank Carpark to Tribune St, South Brisbane closed from 23:59pm until Sunday, September 29 at 3pm.

ROAD CLOSURES ON THE DAY

City

Adelaide St from George St to North Quay, one lane southbound closed 2.30pm-11pm

North Quay from Ann St to Queen St closed 2.30pm-11pm

One lane of Ann St from George St to North Quay closed 2.30pm-11pm

William St from Elizabeth St to Queen St closed 2.30pm-11pm

George Street from Elizabeth St to Burnett Lane closed 4pm-9.30pm

Elizabeth Street off ramps north and southbound on the Riverside Expressway closed 7pm-9.30pm

Elizabeth St from William St to George St closed 5pm-9.30pm

South Brisbane

Captain Cook Bridge will have a slow controlled vehicle movement from 5pm-7.30pm

Stanley St from Melbourne St to QPAC Carpark in South Brisbane closed 4pm-11pm

Russell St from Grey St and South Bank Parklands closed 7am-11pm

Melbourne St from Grey St to Victoria Bridge closed 2.15pm-11pm

Melbourne St from Hope St to Grey St one lane closed 2.30pm-4pm

Melbourne St from Merivale St to Grey St closed 4pm-11pm

Grey St from Russell St to Melbourne St, turn lane closed 2.30pm-4pm.

Merivale Street from Peel St to Melbourne St lane closed 4pm-11pm

Hope St from Fish Lane to Melbourne St closed 4pm-11pm

Grey St from Peel St to Tribune St closed 4pm-11pm

Grey St from Tribune St to Vulture St closed inbound 4pm-11pm

No access to Grey St from Fish lane 4pm-11pm.

Stanley Place from Cultural Centre Tunnel to Grey St turn lane closed 4pm-11pm

Colchester St from Ernest St to Tribune St closed 4pm-11pm

Tribune St between South Bank carpark and Grey St closed inbound 4pm-11pm

Tribune St from Colchester to Grey St closed 4pm-11pm

Vulture St from Graham St to Grey St turn lane closed 4pm-11pm

Vulture St at Grey St clip lane closed 4pm-11pm

Little Dock Street restricted access 4pm-5pm, full closure 5pm-11pm

Ernest St at Grey St closed 4pm-11pm

Glenelg St from Merivale St to Little Stanley St closed 6.30pm-11pm

Ernest St from Merivale to Grey Sts closed 6.30pm-11pm

Kangaroo Point

Kangaroo Point Cliffs Service Road from Captain Cook Bridge to end of service road closed 6am-9.30pm

Holman St at Main St closed 6am-10,30am.

Lockerbie St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm

Walmsley St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm.

Llewellyn S at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm

Bell St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm

Paton St at River Tce closed 6am-9.30pm

Vulture St from Christie St to Leopard St lane closed 4pm-9.30pm

Leopard St from Vulture St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

River Tce from Leopard St to Main St closed 4pm-9.30pm

Anglesey St from Main St closed 4pm-9.30pm

Lockerbie St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

Walmsley St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

Llewellyn St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

Bell St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

Paton St from Main St to River Tce closed 4pm-9.30pm

Main St from Shafston Avenue Overpass to River Tce turn closure 4pm-9.30pm

Shafston Ave from O'Connell St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm

Bradfield Highway from Main St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm

No access from Anderson St onto Holman St 7.15pm-8.30pm

Fortitude Valley

Harcourt St at Bowen Tce closed 7am-8.30pm

Kent St at Bowen Tce closed 7am-8.30pm

Ann St from Brunswick St to Gipps St lane closed 6.30pm-8pm

Gipps St from Wickham St to Ann St lane closed 6.30pm-8pm.

Kemp Place from Gipps St to Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm

Ivory St at Harrison Lane closed 6.30pm-8pm

Martin St at Harrison Lane closed 6.30pm-8pm

Bowen Tce from Story Bridge to Bowen St closed 6.30pm-8.30pm

Malt St at Bowen Tce closed 6.30pm-8.30pm

Bowen St at Bowen Tce closed 6.30pm-8.30pm

Sunday, September 29

Two city bound lanes of the Story Bridge closed 8am-10am.

BRIDGE CLOSURES

Story Bridge closed 6.30pm-8pm

Goodwill Bridge 4pm-8pm

Victoria Bridge 2.30pm-11pm

MOUNT GRAVATT

Shire Rd from Tenby St closed 3pm-9pm

MOUNT COOT-THA

Scenic Drive from Mt. Coot-tha Road to Sir Samuel Griffith Drive will be closed 4.30pm-9.30pm

Mt. Coot-tha Rd at Scenic Drive turn lane closed 4.30pm-9.30pm

Sir Samuel Griffith Dr at Mt Coot-tha Summit Restaurant closed 5pm-9.30pm

NEW FARM

New Farm River Walk from Moray St to Howard Smith Wharf closed from 6.45pm-7.30pm

PARKING

QPAC, Queensland Museum and the State Library from Saturday at 7am:

Travelling over the William Jolly Bridge will only be able to access the car parks by turning left into Stanley Place.

Travelling along Cordelia St will only be able to access the car parks by travelling right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place

Travelling inbound along Melbourne St will only be able to access the car parks by travelling left into Cordelia St, right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place.

Travelling over the Victoria Bridge until 2.30pm will only be able to access the car parks by travelling via Melbourne Street, Cordelia St, right into Montague Rd and into Stanley Place.

Museum carpark exit onto Grey St closed 4pm-11pm

Vehicles exiting from the QPAC, Queensland Museum and State Library car parks must exit via Stanley Place.

TAXI RANKS

The Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre taxi rank in Glenelg S at Merivale St will be open all day on Saturday.

Taxi ranks in Grey Street outside QPAC will be closed for pick-ups all day. Taxis can drop off passengers until 4pm.

Taxis will also be able to dop-off passengers in Stanley Place (outside GOMA) or in the Street Tunnel near the Museum Car Park.

Ranks in Gibbon St approaching Stanley St, Stanley St between Hubert and Reid Sts, Annerley Rd outside the Mater Hospital, Raymond Tce approaching Stanley St outside Mater Children's and Raymond Tce opposite Hancock St will be open.

RIVER CLOSURES

Brisbane River will be closed between Mowbray Park, East Brisbane and the Go Between Bridge, Milton Saturday 5pm-8:45pm

CITYCAT AND CITYFERRY SERVICES

CityCat services will not run Saturday 6:45pm-7:45pm except for the QUT CityCat terminal which will be closed from 4pm until Sunday.

Holman St - Eagle St - Thornton St and the Inner CityFerry services not run Saturday 6:45pm-8:15pm.