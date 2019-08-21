Everything's coming up roses for society

Maryborough Horticultural Society members Joy Duke (left) and Jo Baker with Fraser Coast Regional Council's horticulturist of high profile area Randall Jamieson at the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden.

Maryborough Horticultural Society members Joy Duke (left) and Jo Baker with Fraser Coast Regional Council's horticulturist of high profile area Randall Jamieson at the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden. Boni Holmes

ROSES at Elizabeth Park will be in full bloom next month thanks to the expert knowledge of the Maryborough Horticultural Society members.

This year society members have sponsored a rose bed at the Elizabeth Park Rose Garden as their annual community project.

"As a club we believe that is important to give back to our community and the rose gardens was a perfect choice for such a project," society president Joy Duke said.

Twenty-five Governor Macquarie roses were planted by members with the first rose planted by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour plants the first of 25 Governor Macquarie roses in the Maryborough Horticulural Society's sponsored garden bed at the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens. contributed

Mrs Duke said the rose choice was due to its climate suitability and pest resistance.

"It is also pretty with a lovely perfume," she said.

Members used money raised from in-house raffles at meetings, sales of plants and donations to purchase $500 worth of roses and $800 for a garden seat.

"The garden seat placed near our sponsored garden bed we had made by Old's Engineering," Mrs Duke said.

Taking a break from gardening at the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens, Mayor George Seymour takes a pew on the newly installed bench made by Olds Engineering and donated by the Maryborough Horticultural Society. contributed

Over the past 14 months volunteers from the club meet at the gardens every Tuesday at 7am.

"We have volunteered on frosty and cold mornings to care for over 1200 roses," Mrs Duke said.

"We are pulling off the buds now so they flower in September - this will be our reward."

The task involved pruning, mulching, watering, dead-heading and fertilising.

The avid gardener said a rose expert from the Sunshine Coast visited the rose garden recently and said it was one of the best she had ever seen.

"She told us she would be back in November to see it in all it's glory and full colour," Mrs Duke said.

Members of the Maryborough Horitcultural Society meet at the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens to help with the upkeep of more than 1200 roses. contributed

She said the secret to a healthy rose was proper soil preparation, water and its upkeep and maintenance.

But the biggest issue was people letting their dogs urinate on the roses and dig in the garden and theft of roses.

"People think because it is a community garden they can take the flowers but they don't even cut them they snap them, wrecking the trees," Mrs Duke said.

"If you want roses, community groups and organisations that have events coming up, can ask the council for roses.

"For the society at the show we had a display of 40 to 60 different varieties of roses."

The gardens have 72 beds each with a different variety.

"It is nice to see people using the seat and admiring the gardens," she said.

The Maryborough Horticultural Society meets each month at gardens of interest and includes swapping of cuttings and plants, sharing of knowledge and skills for new members, guest speakers and friendship.

For further details on the group phone Joy on 0418 585 708 or Elizabeth on

0427 845 033.