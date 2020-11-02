Evidence of transmission in Rocky tuberculosis case

THERE could likely be more cases of tuberculosis across Central Queensland following the recent diagnosis of a Rockhampton student in October.

The revelation was today confirmed by Central Queensland health officials in response to recent inquiries by The Morning Bulletin.

However, it is important to note no confirmed secondary cases are yet to be recorded.

Hundreds of residents and students were instructed to undergo testing following the shock diagnosis of a North Rockhampton State High School student.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesman said this morning there was evidence of transmission to a small number of individuals.

RELATED: Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

RELATED: Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

Dr Gulam Khandaker confirmed the students diagnosis this past October.

"But we do not expect the secondary cases identified thus far to be infectious as they have not had symptoms at any time," they said.

"We have identified 135 contacts that would be considered close enough to warrant concern about possible transmission from the primary case."

The statement further read that any person who had been asked to present for testing was considered to be at significant risk of being infected.

"It is important to find every case to ensure we treat those individuals to prevent progression of the infection and reduce the long-term impact on their wellbeing."

One hundred individuals are also confirmed to have had their first round of tests.

"We are contacting the remainder of the cohort to remind them to present for testing," said the spokesman.