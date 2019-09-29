Ewan McGregor daughter’s rape hell

Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara has revealed she was raped, beaten and suffered pill addiction and depression in a heart-rending open letter.

The brave model and actress, 23, who also had an abortion, lifted the lid on her "year of hell" in the hope "it can help others feel less alone", The Sunreports.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I've been so ashamed of some of my mental health issues that I haven't even wanted to tell friends.

"This past year I dealt with addiction, I got sober, and I dealt with a great deal of depression and anxiety, I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion, the list goes on."

Clara McGregor said she blamed herself for the bruises, the black eyes and rapes. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Clara, who has three younger sisters, added: "I've suffered from crippling anxiety since I was 4. (It) has stopped me living the life I wanted to lead. It was a cage I still struggle to get out of.

"I've struggled with substance abuse, it led me to Xanax and I'm proud to say I've been clean and sober off of pills for 110 days."

Her post - a year after she appeared with her dad in the Christopher Robin film - also revealed she had been attacked by an unnamed ex.

Ewan McGregor pictured with his daughter Clara McGregor. She has revealed she suffered from crippling anxiety since she was a child. Picture: Rob Kim/Getty Images



Clara, who lives in New York, wrote: "I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me. I blamed myself for the bruises, the black eyes, the rapes and for the attacks a man did to me.

"But I'm regaining this power now … I feel so loved and blessed with where I am now."

Hundreds of followers have posted messages of support - calling Clara "beautiful and brave" for speaking out.

