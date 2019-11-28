Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bandidos motorcycle bikie gang colors. Logo. Badges. Bikies.
Bandidos motorcycle bikie gang colors. Logo. Badges. Bikies.
News

Ex-Bandidos bikie regains contact with child

by LEA EMERY
28th Nov 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Bandidos bikie can now have contact with a child who was left in a coma after he drank fantasy allegedly left in the ex-bikie's car.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the boy, can now seek permission from the Department of Child Safety to see the four-year-old.

Under previous bail arrangements he had been prohibited from having any contact with the child.

 

The former bikie cannot be named.
The former bikie cannot be named.

Magistrate Ron Kilner granted the bail variation in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The ex bikie is accused of leaving fantasy in a water bottle in his car in August this year.

The boy allegedly thought the drug was water and drank it while in the car at a Bunnings Warehouse.

The boy became unconscious and was rushed to hospital.

Police allege the drug was found in the boy's urine.

The man is charged with negligent acts.

The matter will return to court early next year.

More Stories

Show More
bandidos bikie bikie gang child safety gang members

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        premium_icon Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        Crime A man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after sneaking into the bedrooms of five children and filming himself committing 'deplorable' acts against them.

        Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        premium_icon Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        News The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll

        COURT: Man grooms 12-year-old girl for nude photos

        premium_icon COURT: Man grooms 12-year-old girl for nude photos

        News Fissenden requested and received naked photos and indecent videos

        ACTIVIST: Meet the girl who swayed council on plastic straws

        premium_icon ACTIVIST: Meet the girl who swayed council on plastic straws

        News Council could phase out single-use plastics for their events