Adrian Wone, Independent candidate for Hinkler.
Politics

Ex-cane farmer, former Greens candidate to stand for Hinkler

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
A PASSION for the sugar industry and frustration at mainstream politics has motivated Adrian Wone to take another shot at Federal politics.

The 75-year-old ex-cane farmer and long-time Bundaberg resident will stand for Hinkler in the upcoming Federal Election.

Mr Wone's announcement means the campaign for Hinkler has evolved into a nine-way race for the seat.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Mr Wone said he wanted to help create a profitable new future for the Hinkler's sugarcane industry.

He said renewable energy could be produced from the sugar industry to work towards cheap, reliable electricity.

"It needs to re-identify itself, it can't compete on the world market,” Mr Wone said.

"I can save the sugar industry and save our environment by making renewable energy out of it.

"It's a wonderful way to do it.”

In his nomination statement, Mr Wone said he planned to convert the entire sugar cane crop to ethanol, claiming it would provide enough fuel to drive turbines generating electricity.

Mr Wone also said building better transport infrastructure was a priority to help suit "our changing needs”, including constructing a two-way duplication for the state's railroad tracks.

"Infrastructure is a side issue, nothing will be more important to our community than providing stable, cheap electricity,” he said.

