Crime

Ex-cellmate says accused killer said 'I'm glad she's dead'

Jodie Callcott
by
31st Aug 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN on trial for murder allegedly told his cellmate he was "glad" his alleged victim was dead, a court heard.

The alleged victim, 75-year-old Norma Ludlam, was found dead in her Eli Waters home on July 6, 2015.

Frederick 'Rick' Ronald Sinfield pleaded not-guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to one charge of murder.

Daniel Richard James Francis shared a cell with Mr Sinfield for about three weeks when he was in custody in 2017.

Giving evidence on day four of Mr Sinfield's trial yesterday, Mr Francis said a conversation between the pair "raised a few flags".

During the conversation, Mr Francis told the jury, Mr Sinfield allegedly confessed he "hated" caring for Ms Ludlam and was "glad she was dead".

He said Mr Sinfield was sitting on the top bunk bed when he explained he was in custody for a murder charge.

Mr Sinfield allegedly told Mr Francis he told police blood found on his jeans came from the alleged victim's anus.

Mr Francis said Mr Sinfield allegedly told him blood found on his jeans was from Ms Ludlam's head.

This allegedly contradicted what Mr Sinfield told the police, Mr Francis said.

"The blood stain on his jeans, he told police it came from the woman's bottom, but it was actually from her head," Mr Francis said.

"He told me held her for quite a time before he called the ambulance.

"He said he was her carer and he hated it and just did not want to do it and that he was glad she was dead."

Defence barrister James Benjamin told the court Mr Francis had been before the court on many occasions in the past decade for dishonesty offences.

Mr Benjamin told the jury Mr Francis had eight pages of criminal history and accused him of lying about the conversation to get out of jail earlier.

Mr Francis agreed he had not mentioned the conversation until three months later when he asked his partner to contact police.

He also agreed with the defence barrister's suggestion he had "been around the justice system for a while" and understood people who gave evidence against other inmates could receive "significant reductions in their sentence".

When it was suggested to Mr Francis the conversation between he and Mr Sinfield had never occurred as claimed, he replied "Yes it did".

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from Beng Beng Ong, the doctor who performed Ms Ludlam's autopsy.

Dr Ong told a Maryborough Supreme Court jury Ms Ludlam allegedly died from two skull fractures - a depressed fracture and a punch out fracture, caused be a blunt weapon.

Mr Sinfield's murder trial will continue until next week.

