Ex-deputy mayor, state MP to run for Fraser Coast mayor

DALGLEISH'S RETURN: Former deputy mayor and state member David Dalgleish will run for mayor in the upcoming by-election on the Fraser Coast. Mike Knott BUN050913KAT1

AFTER years of watching the council from the sidelines, David Dalgleish thinks it's time for change. Or rather a return to the way it once was.

The former deputy mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and ex-One Nation state member for Hervey Bay announced he would run for mayor in the Fraser Coast's upcoming by-election in an attempt to return to the bench.

Mr Dalgleish, who was unseated by former councillor Trevor McDonald in 2012, said he wanted to "stop the rot” and restore credibility and stability within the council.

He said he didn't believe in "recycling existing councillors”, despite himself fitting the 'recycled' profile.

"At the end of the day, I have about eight years experience as a councillor and deputy mayor and three years as a state member,” Mr Dalgleish said.

"So my work history stacks up healthily on the list of potential candidates.”

Mr Dalgleish unsuccessfully ran for division six in the 2016 Local Government elections and was defeated for a place on the council by current councillor David Lewis by about 90 votes in 2016.

In 1998, Mr Dalgleish won the seat of Hervey Bay campaigning for One Nation.

He remained in the party until 1999 when he joined other One Nation MPs under the City Country Alliance.

He was defeated in 2001 by Labor's Andrew McNamara.

Mr Dalgleish said he "felt sick” seeing "the internal politics of councillors destroying the council.”

"This council has become the laughing stock of Queensland, and I want to bring it back to the frontline,” he said.

He said one of his major focuses as mayor would be re-establishing the Fraser Coast's position with airlines to open connections to northern flights and attract more tourists.

Candidates are still thin on the ground less than two months away from the May 5 polling day.

Councillor Darren Everard, currently the only sitting member running for mayor, announced his intention to run on Thursday.

Other councillors have been tight-lipped about whether they will run.

Acting Mayor George Seymour did not rule out running, but told the Chronicle his focus was on restoring stability and confidence in the community.