Ex-holiday homes hit rental market as tourism takes a hit

The rental market has gotten a little less tight.

WITH holiday bookings cancelled as borders close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fraser Coast properties being offered for short stays through sites such as Air BNB are now being offered for longer term rentals.

That is the opinion of Tara Bradbury, real estate agent with Active Agents Hervey Bay.

Ms Bradbury said last Monday there were 82 rental properties listed as being available in the region.

As of Friday, 154 rental properties were listed.

Ms Bradbury said as people were urged to limit their travel, the reduction in tourists was already being felt.

With a tight rental market on the Fraser Coast and many waiting for accommodation, that could bring relief for some who were wanting to get into the rental market.

A higher supply of rentals could also mean lower rental prices, Ms Bradbury said. “We’ve not seen it yet, but if you add more properties on the rental market, it will have an impact on rental prices.”

While there may be more rentals for those who need them, Ms Bradbury said she didn’t anticipate many people leaving their current homes in the near future.

She said while people often moved from different rentals in favour of a bigger home, or more modern property, not many people were choosing to move.

“They’re not going anywhere,” Ms Bradbury said.

“No one is choosing to move, it’s really only the ones who have to move.”

Active Agents, which offers property management services, operate from an entirely digital platform, which was enabling the business to transition to new social distancing requirements with relative ease, she said.

People could apply for properties online and use the website to view homes.

“We are only doing private viewings and keeping social distancing in place,” she said.

Ms Bradbury said she anticipated offering extra assistance to clients in coming months because of financial hardships due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re encouraging them to talk to us if there is a problem,” she said.