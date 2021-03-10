Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Help catch paedophiles by looking at these objects
News

Ex-Liberal leader’s son enters plea for child abuse material

by Tim Martain
10th Mar 2021 7:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRADLEY Maxwell Hidding has pleaded not guilty to six counts relating to possessing and accessing child exploitation material.

Hidding, 45 of Riverside, will now stand trial, with his first appearance at the Supreme Court in Launceston in June.

Hidding, the son of former Liberal Leader Rene Hidding, was charged in April last year with three counts of possessing child abuse material accessed using a carriage service.

In December the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions added two additional charges of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Hidding pleaded not guilty to all six counts in front of Magistrate Sharon Cure in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.

Hidding will next appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston at 10.45am on June 7 and was released on bail.

Community Newsletter SignUp

timothy.martain@news.com.au

Originally published as Ex-Liberal leader's son enters plea for child abuse material

More Stories

child abuse liberal party

Just In

    Vicar of Dibley star dead

    Vicar of Dibley star dead
    • 10th Mar 2021 7:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “This boom’s different”: Forum to focus on Fraser's future

        Premium Content “This boom’s different”: Forum to focus on Fraser's future

        News Unprecedented property boom unlike anything the region’s experienced, says Association President.

        CAR THEFT: Models most likely to be taken on Coast and where

        Premium Content CAR THEFT: Models most likely to be taken on Coast and where

        Crime The Chronicle takes you under the bonnet of car crime statistics on the Coast.

        Bay’s bin sensation set to lose locks for charity

        Premium Content Bay’s bin sensation set to lose locks for charity

        News She’s shaving her head to raise fund for Doctors Without Borders and Camp Quality...

        Former Bay chef sentenced on drug, weapons charges

        Premium Content Former Bay chef sentenced on drug, weapons charges

        News A former Hervey Bay chef will spend the next six months in prison after he was...