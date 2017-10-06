Ex-lover assaulted in fight over hair straightener

A FIGHT between two female ex-lovers over a hair straightener has landed a Maryborough woman in court.

A FIGHT between two female ex-lovers over a hair straightener has landed a Maryborough woman in court. Contributed

A FIGHT between two female ex-lovers over a hair straightener has landed a Maryborough woman in court.

Following a relationship break-down, beauty therapist Alexandra Anne Slama went to retrieve personal belongings from her former flame's home in Tinana.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard Slama hit her 25-year-old former partner after she refused to give back a hair straightener.

An argument between the two followed and moved into the living room of the home on May 1.

Slama pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Her defence lawyer Travis George said the incident happened at a stressful time for Slama.

Along with the relationship ending, Slama's father had recently had a heart transplant.

The victim's new partner was also present when Slama went to get her things.

"That heightened the emotions of the situation," Mr George said.

"Ultimately, the incident flared up over a hair straightener."

<<FOLLOW THE TOPIC TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LATEST FRASER COAST CRIME STORIES>>

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to her upper body.

The court heard the pair were in a relationship for 16 months.

Slama, a mother of three, works as a beauty therapist and is now doing further studies in the cosmetic industry.

She was fined $750.

No conviction was recorded.