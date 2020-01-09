Menu
Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Ex-lovers deny scamming families with puppies

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:29 PM
EX-LOVERS accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 have denied any wrongdoing.

Silvano Richard Pepi, 26, and Natalie Maree Speed, 29, both pleaded not guilty to a string of fraud charges in which the pair were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

Police allege Mr Pepi received sums of money from people who wished to buy the puppies in September last year, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Ms Speed, who is a co-accused in the matters, is charged with three counts of fraud.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800.

Pepi, 26, was meant to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday but an arrest warrant was issued when he did not show.

He surrendered to police this morning and was fined $350 for failing to appear.

Pepi and Speed will face court again on January 23.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

