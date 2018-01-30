Ex-mayor: Why I won't run in another election

NO RUN: Ex-Fraser Coast Mayor Gerard O'Connell denied rumours he would run in a by-election.

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Gerard O'Connell has again ruled out a run in a potential by-election should current mayor Chris Loft be sacked.

It follows Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issuing Cr Loft with a notice of intent to dismiss last Thursday.

The embattled mayor has until Thursday to convince the State Government why he should not be sacked.

Mr O'Connell, who was defeated at the last election in 2016, said he had no intention of returning to the political scene.

"I'm enjoying my family and business life at the moment," Mr O'Connell said.

"I have to be respectful of the current process and let that due process happen now."

The possibility of a by-election was flagged last December after Cr Loft was arrested and charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Aspiring politician Jannean Dean, another likely contender, said the community had the right to know what reason Mr Hinchliffe was yet to reveal his reason for sacking the incumbent mayor and the community "has the right to know what he is basing the decision on."

"I won't be engaging in statements on the matter until an election is actually called," Ms Dean said.

A spokesman from the LGAQ said the Electoral Commission of Queensland would administer the by-election.