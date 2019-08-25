Ex-mayoral candidate sacked amid credit card misuse claims

A HIGH ranking executive, and former Rockhampton mayoral candidate, has been sacked from Townsville's peak economic lobby group for alleged credit card misuse.

Townsville Enterprise (TEL) policy and investment director Michael McMillan has had his contract terminated effectively immediately after a "clear and serious breach" of the organisation's credit card policies.

Chief executive Patricia O'Callaghan confirmed the organisation had sought advice from Queensland Police on the matter.

"As part of our internal process reviews, we have discovered a clear and serious breach of Townsville Enterprise credit card policies," she said.

"The Townsville Enterprise Board and I discussed the findings this morning and have terminated the employment of the Director of Policy and Investment Michael McMillan, effective immediately.

"We are treating this matter very seriously and taking all appropriate steps but for legal reasons we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Mr McMillan told the Townsville Bulletin last week he was not in a position to comment and had sought legal advice.

"I'm working with TEL through it, at this point in time it's disappointing for both of us and we will just work through the matter," he said.

Ms O'Callaghan said TEL had an "indication of a time frame" on the alleged credit card misuse, but would not go into detail.

"What we have discovered is upsetting, we are of course disappointed, but at the end of the day there are serious consequences when policies are breached," she said.

"We take our policies and procedures seriously."

Mr McMillan had been the policy and investment director at Townsville Enterprise since late 2016.

The objective of his role was to work across "all levels of government advocating for the establishment of critical enabling infrastructure supportive of North Queensland's long-term development agenda", according to TEL's website.

In early 2016 Mr McMillan contested the Rockhampton Regional Council mayoralty, winning 29 per cent of the votes to incumbent Mayor Margaret Strelow's 36 per cent.

The Stockland Rockhampton Coffee Club franchisee (at the time) headed a strong campaign but wasn't successful.

Mr McMillan said at the time he "would do it all again", but recognised there was room for improvement.

Mr McMillan, purchased the Stockland Rockhampton Coffee Club franchise back in 2009, but sold in late 2016 amid trading difficulties, taking up a position with Townsville Enterprise

Mr McMillan worked at Brisbane City Council in 2004 as deputy chief executive of Brisbane City Enterprise before moving to SMEC international as a development/ government reform manager.