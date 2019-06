Ex-Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's remaining charges have been adjourned until after his District Court trial.

Mr Loft is set to face the District Court in October for one charge of misconduct in relation to public office.

The remaining charges, one charge of computer hacking and one charge of wilfully disclosing information, were adjourned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Loft's charges will be heard on November 14.