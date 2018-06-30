Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMORIES: Kathleen Heath former medic on board the Tobruk in 2002-03, witnessed the historic occasion.
MEMORIES: Kathleen Heath former medic on board the Tobruk in 2002-03, witnessed the historic occasion. Alistair Brightman
News

Ex-medic watches as past home sinks

Inge Hansen
by
30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING the ex-HMAS Tobruk disappear into the ocean, Kathleen Heath said goodbye to a vessel she called home for 12 months of her life.

From 2002 to 2003, Mrs Heath worked as a medic on board the ex-Royal Australian Navy warship.

"We'd look after sick people on board, fix up injuries and any accidents or emergencies, we'd take care of," she said.

"Just last month I took my daughter for a walk onboard the ship and the tour guide took us to the sick bay so it was good to be able to show her where I worked."

The sinking was a nostalgic moment for Mrs Heath who said she had to fight back tears during its descent.

"It was a good experience but it was sad when it disappeared," she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was good to see it going to a good cause and not just becoming a piece of scrap metal.

"It's going to be really good for the tourism industries too."

When the vessel started to turn on it's side, Mrs Heath said the people surrounding her were questioning whether it was part of the plan but instead, she just laughed.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"It was funny because that's just the nature of ships," she said.

"We used to have a lot of problems and it would break down.

"It was funny at first but then it went back to being a bit sad."

Did you watch the scuttling of the Tobruk? Tell us about your experience at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Related Items

ex-hmas tobruk fccommunity fraser coast scuttling
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The great descent of Tobruk

    premium_icon The great descent of Tobruk

    News The ex-HMAS Tobruk was finally laid to rest on the ocean floor in the waters off Hervey Bay

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Young Bay teacher launches her first book

    premium_icon Young Bay teacher launches her first book

    News Jessica Weeks will launch her book today

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Plenty of fun for kids across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Plenty of fun for kids across Fraser Coast

    News The Brolga Theatre will be action packed during the school holidays.

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    premium_icon Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    Entertainment Mrs Murdoch said she looked forward to the festival each year.

    • 30th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners