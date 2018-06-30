Ex-medic watches as past home sinks

MEMORIES: Kathleen Heath former medic on board the Tobruk in 2002-03, witnessed the historic occasion.

MEMORIES: Kathleen Heath former medic on board the Tobruk in 2002-03, witnessed the historic occasion. Alistair Brightman

WATCHING the ex-HMAS Tobruk disappear into the ocean, Kathleen Heath said goodbye to a vessel she called home for 12 months of her life.

From 2002 to 2003, Mrs Heath worked as a medic on board the ex-Royal Australian Navy warship.

"We'd look after sick people on board, fix up injuries and any accidents or emergencies, we'd take care of," she said.

"Just last month I took my daughter for a walk onboard the ship and the tour guide took us to the sick bay so it was good to be able to show her where I worked."

The sinking was a nostalgic moment for Mrs Heath who said she had to fight back tears during its descent.

"It was a good experience but it was sad when it disappeared," she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was good to see it going to a good cause and not just becoming a piece of scrap metal.

"It's going to be really good for the tourism industries too."

When the vessel started to turn on it's side, Mrs Heath said the people surrounding her were questioning whether it was part of the plan but instead, she just laughed.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"It was funny because that's just the nature of ships," she said.

"We used to have a lot of problems and it would break down.

"It was funny at first but then it went back to being a bit sad."

Did you watch the scuttling of the Tobruk? Tell us about your experience at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.