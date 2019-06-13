Ex-partner charged with beauty queen’s murder
Detectives have charged the former partner of missing US woman and former beauty queen Priscilla Brooten with murder.
Mark Sheridan Waden, 43, was today taken into custody and charged by police investigating her disappearance.
Police began excavating a Bracken Ridge home in recent days, saying at the time a 43-year-old man was assisting with inquiries. He was later released.
Ms Brooten, 46, was last seen in Bracken Ridge in July 2018.
The US citizen had lived in Brisbane for about six years and was involved in dancing and online gaming.
Police say they believe Ms Brooten was in a relationship with Mr Waden for about a year.
Officers remain on scene at the Denham St address as part of a seven-day crime scene warrant.