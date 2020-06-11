Menu
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

