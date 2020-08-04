Ex-public servant jailed for drug trafficking

Kieran Mark Richards was sentenced to seven years’ jail this morning over his sophisticated trafficking business.

Kieran Mark Richards was sentenced to seven years’ jail this morning over his sophisticated trafficking business.

A former public servant who trafficked marijuana for almost seven years by freighting barrels from South Australia was caught with five motorbikes and $135,000 worth of drugs at his suburban Brisbane house.

Kieran Mark Richards, 39, was sentenced to seven years’ jail at Brisbane District Court this morning after pleading guilty to trafficking, drug possession and possessing property obtained through trafficking.

The court was told that Richards sourced wholesale amounts of marijuana from South Australia and organised for it to be hidden in blue barrels filled with liquid and transported across the border.

MORE NEWS

UQ RESEARCH OFFICER IN COURT OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT

QUESTIONS RAISED IN DISABLED PENSIONER’S MURDER TRIAL

More than $193,000 was transferred into the banks accounts of Richards and his partner between 2011 and 2017.

The court heard his partner of 20 years, Jennifer Louise Banks, still has her matter before the courts.

Queensland Police set up CCTV cameras outside the couple’s Stafford Heights house which revealed that over a four-month period 35 people arrived at the house with empty suitcases and bags to collect the drugs.

When police raided the house in June 2018 they discovered five motorbikes – including a Harley Davidson and a Honda CB250 – along with 23kg of marijuana worth more than $135,000.

The court was told that Richards was a promising basketballer at Matthew Flinders Anglican College, a Sunshine Coast private school, but fell in with the wrong crowd and developed a drug dependency.

He was later employed in the public service sector for two years and has worked at the Department of Transport and for the state’s Environmental Protection Authority.

Judge Vicki Loury said it was a “sophisticated” operation but noted that Richards had no prior convictions and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He will be eligible for parole after serving two years behind bars.

Originally published as Ex-public servant jailed for drug trafficking