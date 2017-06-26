How Coast man's coffee leads to second chance for little boy

NEW WHEELS: Pina (centre) with his new wheelchair constructed by the Hervey Bay Rotary club.

RAY Soulsby could hardly expect the life of a little boy from Cambodia to change over a simple cup of coffee.

The former Hervey Bay Rotarian was recently informed one of the wheelchairs built by the Rotary group's project at Carinity's Glendyne School had made it's way into the hands of a young Cambodian boy who was unable to walk.

The situation unfolded when Mr Soulsby ran into the parents of one of the workers on the Cambodian trip, Jackie, at a cafe in December last year.

"My wife and I struck up conversation with Jackie's parents, and they said they were looking for the exact project Rotary was working on," Mr Soulsby said.

The Hervey Bay Rotary group has been involved in the construction of wheelchairs at Carinity's Glendyne School over the past few years.

"We arranged for Jackie to take two chairs over on her planned trip, and one of the chairs made its way to the boy who was unable to walk," he said.

Jackie recently sent Mr Soulsby a letter in following her trip in March saying one of the chairs had changed the life of the little boy, named Pina.

NEW WHEELS: Pina (centre) with his new wheelchair constructed by the Hervey Bay Rotary club. Contributed

Pina suffers from a heart condition that left him unable to walk for several years.

"Pina and his family were absolutely thrilled with his new wheelchair... (and) with his new wheelchair he now has greater freedom to move around his mountain home - the smile on his face now is absolutely priceless!" Jackie said.

Mr Soulsby said the recent event was a sign Rotary's projects were still transforming lives across the world.

"It's great to be able to see one of their little projects was actually being seen...quite often you do things in Rotary and you don't know the end other than someone saying something," he said.

"It's a nice little process."