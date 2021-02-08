Menu
Crime

Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

liana walker
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member was alleged to be found in possession of an item belonging to the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police allegedly located a trailer belonging to the Eurimbula Rural Fire brigade at a Captain Creek address on October 3, 2020.

John David Massurit, 54, who was a first officer of the Captain Creek rural fire brigade before it was shut down, has been charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

The matter is next before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 19.

