Ex-terror cop: ‘Arses will be kicked’ over PM’s egging

Amber Holt is in hiding after the incident. Picture: Facebook

Amber Holt is in hiding after the incident. Picture: Facebook

A WOMAN who accused right-wing politicians has been charged with assaulting the Prime Minister in an egg attack that has raised concerns about leader security.

Activist Amber Holt, 24, pounced on Scott Morrison at a meeting of the Country Women's Association at Albury, on the New South Wales/Victorian border.

Holt, a Victorian who asked on her social media why "every" right-wing politician is a "Nazi", was charged with common assault and possessing cannabis.

While federal authorities will now formally investigate the incident, the Prime Minister's office is not reviewing his wider security.

Amber Holt has been charged with common assault and possessing cannabis. Picture: Facebook

The attack came just hours after a bomb threat to Mr Morrison's Sydney church and days after an Adani protester stormed the stage as Opposition Leader Bill Shorten spoke.

Security experts have tonight raised concerns about the safety of Australia's political leaders, 10 days from polling day but warned against a move towards US-style protection.

The 24-year-old retail worker accused of egging Scott Morrison compared right-wing politicians to Nazis on her Facebook page. .

"Pardon the term but I think some people will get their arse kicked for allowing it to happen," said NSW Police Detective Sergeant Paul Nain, a 20-year counter terrorism veteran.

"We have to learn from these mistakes and they will look how to ensure it doesn't not happen in future and boundaries around the PM or senior politicians."

Dressed in a red beanie and a "feminist" T-shirt, Holt attacked the PM at the Albury Entertainment Centre just before 11am.

The incident caused chaos at the CWA state conference, with one woman being knocked off her feet. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The Greens supporter, who mentioned Manus Island, threw a raw egg at the PM's head but it failed to crack.

In chaotic scenes, CWA grandmother Margaret Baxter, 70, was knocked to the ground before Mr Morrison helped to her feet and asked if she was hurt.

The PM's bodyguards quickly dragged Holt away, prompting her to ask "is this necessary".

Amber Holt is dragged from the scene at the CWA function. Picture: Alex Coppel.

As she walked to a nearby police station Holt, a self-described "witch", remained defiant.

NSW Police questioned her for several hours before releasing her on strict bail conditions.

She is in hiding tonight ahead of an Albury Local Court appearance later this month.

Mr Morrison, who was highlighting the Coalition's regional policies, firstly joked about it.

"There was one individual who came along today, who I think the CWA could give a really good idea about what you're supposed to do with an egg," he said, referring to the organisation's reputation for baking.

Margaret Baxter (centre) fell to the ground and was helped up by the PM during the chaos. Picture: Domanii Cameron/News Corp Australia

But he later condemned the disturbing Australian political trend and activists invading farms.

"We've just got to disagree better about these things," he said.

"Just because you have a difference of view to someone, doesn't mean that you have to engage in these sorts of ugly types of protests."

Asked later on Sydney radio 2GB about the church incident and political hysteria, the PM said: "You've got a right to protest in this country. "But you haven't got the right to go round and mess around with other people's livelihoods.

"That's what we're seeing. I think it's this is senses of self-righteousness.

"It's not how we behave in Australia. I think it's a very ugly development that we're seeing. I think you know people are going to pull their heads."

Amber Holt is in hiding after the incident. Picture: Facebook

The egg incident comes a few weeks after a similar attack on Senator Fraser Anning in Victoria.

Mrs Baxter, who had travelled hours to attend the event, told of her shock.

"I was (shocked) for a little while," she said.

"I have to say that the Prime Minister helped me get up off the floor and I was very grateful for his assistance."

Campaigning in Victoria, Mr Shorten criticised the "appalling and unacceptable" attack.

"In Australia we have violence-free elections," he said. "People are allowed to protest peacefully but anything approaching violence is disgraceful.

Retired NSW police commander Craig Sheridan said events all carried risks.

"That's the residual risk you live with," the security consultant said.

Australian Federal Police sources said the incident would be internally reviewed to identify any failings.

An AFP spokesman declined to comment: "We don't comment on protection matters."

A Prime Ministerial spokesman also would not comment on Tuesday night.

With Adam Langenberg