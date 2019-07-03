Excited to branch out

READY TO GO: NAIDOC choir the Lilly Pillys celebrated the annual week with plenty of performances including Lupton Park Community Garden.

THEY have been busy as bees at Maryborough's Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle in preparation for NAIDOC celebrations.

Staff and clients have created a banner which they will proudly display when they attend this year's Tree Planting Ceremony at Lupton Park Community Gardens.

Endeavour support worker Coral Coe said everyone was super excited.

"These events are all about being inclusive with the community and showing off their skills," Coral said.

"We do this every year and we love it."

Coral said the community garden was a great setting and atmosphere for the event. "We have our own plot here and we love the environmental benefits plus they are all for getting involved in as many community events as possible."

There will also be indigenous display and demonstrations, Welcome of Country, a delicious sampling of native-inspired and flavoured foods and entertainment including the Lilly Pillys. Tree Planting Ceremony from 10am-noon at Lupton Park Community Gardens, Aberdeen Ave, Maryborough.

The event is free.

For more information phone Coral Coe 4122 1634.

Events for NAIDOC Week

SUNDAY, JULY 7: Church service and flag raising at Kalang Respite Centre at 9am. Phone Bonnie 4124 7780.

MONDAY, JULY 8: Barbecue breakfast 7-9am; Flag Raising Ceremony at 8am at Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere. Phone Leon Nehow 0436 612 356; Hervey Bay Ghundus Disco from 5.30-7.30pm, ages 5-12 at PCYC Hervey Bay, O'Rourke St, Pialba. Phone Mark Staib 0436 420 599.

TUESDAY, JULY 9: Dhaanban Birrbam Djali (family fun day) from 10am-2pm at Scarness Park, Hervey Bay. Phone Mark Staib 0436 420 599; Fraser Coast NAIDOC Awards at noon at Scarness Park, Hervey Bay. Phone Alissa Lowe 0437 079 340.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10: Tree Planting Ceremony from 10am-noon at Lupton Park Community Gardens, Aberdeen Ave, Maryborough. Phone Coral Coe 4122 1634; Barefoot Bowls from 2.30-4.30pm at Maryborough Memorial Bowls Club, Lennox St (near McDowells Carpark). Phone Peter Skuthorpe 0435 724 031.

THURSDAY, JULY 11: Flag Raising Ceremony and morning tea from 9-9.45am, official NAIDOC photo at 10am at Maryborough City Hall, Kent St. Phone Leon Nehow 0436 612 356; Dhaanban Birrbam Djali (family fun day) from 11am at Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough. Phone Peter Skuthorpe 0435 724 031; Maryborough Ghundus Disco from 4.30-5.30pm fro 6-12years and 5.30-6.30pm for teens at Maryborough Central State School hall, John St. Phone Susan Tobane 0427 319 978.

FRIDAY, JULY 12: Annual NAIDOC Golf Day 8am breakfast, 9am tee off at Hervey Bay Golf Club, Tooth St. Cost $75. Phone Les Raveneau 0429 303 077, Mark Staib 0436 420 599.

SATURDAY, JULY 13: Annual NAIDOC Ball 6.30pm for 7pm start at Hervey Bay Boat Club. Cost $100, tickets available from MCorp 4122 4382, Nullawokka Cultural Gift Shop 0455 602 005. Phone Katrina 0428 722 597.