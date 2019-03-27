EXCITING: Council pushing ahead with Mary to Bay rail trail

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is pushing ahead with the development of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail.

At the council meeting on Wednesday, the 169-page Mary to Bay Rail Trail Feasibility Study was endorsed and a Trail Development Plan will now go ahead.

The Mary to Bay Rail Trail would be a shared path for use by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

The trail would link Maryborough with Hervey Bay, mainly using the old rail corridor from Colton to Urangan.

"The feasibility study has shown that there is community support for the project and that it would potentially inject $3.2 million a year into the local economy by attracting an additional 15,000 visitors annually," Councillor David Lewis said.



"Rail trails in other areas across Australia are drawing tourists as the popularity of cycling, especially among older Australians, increases.



"Finishing the trail to link Hervey Bay and Maryborough would provide a safe link between the two cities for cyclists, walkers and runners away from the highway, while also delivering a boost for our local tourism industry."



Cr Zane O'Keefe said the next phase, the Trail Development Plan, would contain detailed designs, work lists and costs.